‘Brutal’ shooting of man in east Belfast is condemned

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the incident. Stock image.

A shooting in east Belfast was described last night as shocking by a local representative, an event that should not happen in today’s society.

A man in his 30s was shot in his lower leg in the attack, which happened on Chamberlain Street off the Albertbridge Road on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to the shooting, an apparent paramilitary-style attack.

“It is shocking that first of all this sort of brutal event, attack has taken place,” said Belfast City Councillor John Kyle.

“I am really concerned that a gun was used when we had hoped guns were being taken out of use.”

Mr Kyle, who recently switched parties from Progressive Unionist to Ulster Unionist, added that it is unacceptable for guns to be used to “punish” people, or that any such attack takes place.

“As a society we should have moved on beyond these sorts of brutal attack.”

The councillor noted there is still “a lot of criminal activity” in east Belfast but that police are working hard to address this.

The force last night could not immediately confirm whether the shooting was a paramilitary attack or not.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner added: “It was reported to us at around 11.40am this morning that a short time earlier a man in his 30s was shot in the lower leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Chamberlain Street area and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 807 of 20/02/22,” he said.

According to the latest PSNI figures, 14 people were shot in paramilitary-style shootings in the year up until the end of January, down from 15 over the previous 12 months.

There were 36 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 46 in the previous 12 months.

All 36 casualties were aged 18 years or older.

Over the 2020/21 financial year, there were 18 such shootings, 14 attributed to republicans, four to loyalists.

There was a sharp drop in the number of assaults, from 67 to 39, with loyalists blamed on 31 over the calendar year compared to eight by republicans.

In the year to the end of January, there were two security related deaths, the same number as during the previous 12 months.

A total of 134 people were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, without a warrant and able to be held for up to 14 days, compared to 76 during the previous 12 months.

Twenty three people were subsequently charged, a rise from 14 in the previous 12 months.