Bryson hits out at policing and NI Protocol as loyalists stage protest in Markethill

A loyalist band and protestors make their way through Markethill during a protest event against the Irish Sea Customs Border, and 'two-tier policing'. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol was held in Markethill last night with a crowd addressed by loyalist activist and commentator Jamie Bryson.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the event, Mr Bryson said it was being staged to speak out against the Irish Sea border and what he views as double standards in policing.

Mr Bryson also repeated his backing for Edwin Poots to become the new DUP leader.

Before crowds gathered around 8pm, posters had appeared in the town calling for “a peaceful expression of community feeling”.

Mr Bryson had been invited to speak in Markethill after a number of parades in the town saw organisers claim they were subject to unfair policing.

The PSNI has said the previous gatherings had breached Covid regulations, which still do not permit parades.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Bryson said: “I think we're at the stage where, in terms of our political representatives, we're past the point of mere words and we need to see some robust type of political action, they need to break a bit of delph.”

He said this included “a technical breach of the law” if needed.

Asked for clarification, he said this could include actions like politicians removing port staff, refusing to build any more Brexit infrastructure and “frustrating the operation of the Good Friday Agreement”.

He added that it soon could be impossible for leaders to resist the protocol while remaining part of the Stormont Assembly.

Regarding “two-tier” policing, he said the PSNI had become “structurally biased” against the unionist community.

He claimed that police had treated recent parades in Markethill unfairly, and disagreed that protests were prohibited under Covid regulations.

On backing Edwin Poots to be DUP leader, he said this was conditional on taking action against the protocol.

“I called last week for there to be a taskforce to engage with the loyalist community from the DUP, and I notice that has been a key part of his manifesto,” he said.

“I very much welcome that and his commitment to systematically undermining the protocol but I do think there has to be some meat on that bone.”