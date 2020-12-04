Bubble trouble: Making sense of confusing Covid rules governing get-togethers

It's all about the bubble this Christmas

Forget the prosecco bubbles, this festive season is all about who's in your Christmas bubble.

The rules are proving a headache for some as people try to work out what they can and cannot do this Christmas in the more relaxed period between December 23 and 27.

The main rules so far state that you can only be in one Christmas bubble and that you cannot change the members of your bubble.

But what exactly is a Christmas bubble? Well, it should not include people from more than three households, and one of the three households can include an existing bubble arrangement.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill attempted to illustrate this by explaining that she is in a support bubble with her mother, so their two houses count as one bubble and they can also meet with two other households.

There is no upper limit on the number of people within a Christmas bubble who can meet indoors at any one time.

The Executive, however, is urging people to keep the numbers as low as they can.

There are plenty of caveats if you are bubbling with new people.

You are expected to wait 14 days from the last visit of a previously linked household before starting a new bubble.

If anyone in the Christmas bubble tests positive for Covid, all members will be required to isolate for 14 days.

Christmas bubbles should only meet up in private houses, places of worship or outdoors.

There are exceptions - for example, children under 18 whose parents do not live together can be part of both parents' Christmas bubbles - but nobody else should be in two bubbles at the same time.

If you want to form a Christmas bubble separate from the people you live with normally, you can, but you must stay with the new people during the more relaxed period.

You can also form a Christmas bubble with that household and one other household. This will count as three households.

Special care should be taken if anyone in your Christmas bubble is vulnerable.

Generally, you should reduce your contact with other people before forming the bubble.

Within your Christmas bubble, you can visit each other's homes and stay overnight.

When meeting indoors, you should continue to wash your hands frequently, clean touch points, try and keep socially distanced from anybody you do not live with and try and let in as much fresh air as you can before and after meeting.

You can still enter another household which is not part of your bubble to provide care and support for a vulnerable person.

After Christmas, in the two weeks that follow the last meeting with your Christmas bubble, you should reduce your contact with people you do not live with.

