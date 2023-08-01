Budget burden forced ‘tough decisions’ in mental health strategy delivery plan

Budget pressures forced “tough decisions” in the latest mental health delivery plan, the head of the Department of Health has said.

All Stormont departments are facing significant budget pressures amid the ongoing collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Senior civil servants have had to lead departments for more than a year in the absence of local ministers, while Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris sets the budget.

Peter May, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health, said the current financial constraints had meant they cannot allocate the recommended level of funding to the latest mental health strategy delivery plan.

It is the second annual delivery plan to be published under the Mental Health Strategy 2021-31, and sets out the key priority actions that will be delivered during 2023/24, as well as details on progress against the 2022/23 annual delivery plan.

Mr May said mental ill health remains a key challenge, with many services continuing to experience considerable pressures, resulting in individuals waiting longer than the department would like to access provision.

The department said to date it has been using its existing funding to progress implementation of the strategy, including additional funding approved by former Health Minister Robin Swann in October 2022.

They said while this funding allows the continuation of work on the strategy, it does not match the levels of funding required, as identified in the mental health strategy funding plan.

As a consequence, the department is unable to do everything that it would like at this stage and so has needed to continue to prioritise the actions that can be delivered during 2023/24.

Mr May said “tough decisions have had to be taken” on the actions to be included in this year’s plan and the associated allocation of funding.

“In doing so, we have considered the feedback from those involved in the co-design of the plan as well as previous ministerial commitments in this area,” he said.

“As a result, this year’s annual delivery plan prioritises those actions that will have a direct service user impact, such as those aimed at alleviating current services pressures and improving outcomes, as well as those that will continue to enable longer term reform of our mental health provision.

“To support this work, the department has allocated a further £5.5m to implement this year’s delivery plan.

“While I acknowledge this is less than the requirements set out in the mental health funding plan, I am confident this investment will have a significant impact on improving services for individuals.”