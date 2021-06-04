Budget Energy to increase bills by nearly 15% in hike branded ‘very unwelcome’ from consumer watchdog

An electricity provider is to increase its tariff by nearly 15% for customers – starting from early July.

Budget Energy, which is based in Londonderry, will increase prices by 14.9% for all variable rate customers from July 2.

The Consumer Council has said it will result in the typical Budget Energy customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £93 a year.

Customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter, meanwhile will see a yearly increase of about £92 over 12 months.

The company has over 93,000 customers, according to watchdog body, with around 85% of its customers on PAYG meters.

It is the second energy firm to hike up its prices for households here. Last month Power NI announced it would be increasing its electricity bills by nearly 7% to an average of £610 a year for its almost half a million customers.

In a move rubber-stamped by the Utility Regulator, Northern Ireland’s biggest electricity supplier is putting up its rates by 6.9% from July — an extra £39 a year for the typical customer.

Power NI admitted it was “not the ideal time” for the hike but said it was responding to increases in the cost of wholesale electricity. The regulator said low-wind patterns were also a factor.

Raymond Gormley, interim head of energy policy at The Consumer Council, said on Friday it was “very unwelcome news” for all Budgey Energy customers, “especially considering it is the second increase in four months”.

"This increase will adversely impact consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budgets,” he said.

“However, we are aware this increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs. Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact Budget Energy without delay to discuss their available options.”

Raymond added: “The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. Budget Energy have stated that there will be no exit fee applied to customers who switch supplier before July 2, 2021.

“To support consumers in the switching process, our website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place. In the last year over 72,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal.”

The Consumer Council said it recognises that energy costs are one of the biggest household expenses.

Affected Households are being encouraged to avail of a number of free resources on The Consumer Council’s website, including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users to help consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply and save money.

Consumers can also get in touch with The Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone on 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.