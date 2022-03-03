Budget uncertainty ‘will mean tough choices need to be made’, says PSNI Chief Constable

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has warned that uncertainty over the PSNI budget will mean “difficult decisions will need to be made.”

His stark warning came as he addressed members of the Policing Board yesterday.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said it will not be possible to agree a draft budget without an Executive in place.

If the budget ends up being rolled over for a year, based on the 2021/22 baseline figure, the PSNI is likely to face a shortfall of some £59m in 2022-23.

During Thursday’s Policing Board meeting, Mr Byrne said uncertainty over the budget has “made an already precarious funding situation more difficult”.

“Our current budget baseline does not take into account the significant in-year funding allocations which are critical to supporting the current number of police officers,” he said.

“As Chief Constable, I have a duty to ensure local communities understand the implications of the situation we find ourselves in.

“If our current budget is rolled over, the police service faces a shortfall of £59million.

“In this context, it seems inevitable that we will be compelled to make some difficult decisions which will have real and lasting impacts on both service delivery and confidence in policing.”

The Chief Constable briefed board members on a range of operational initiatives, including the flagship ‘Operation Dealbreaker’, which seeks to tackle the supply of illegal drugs.

To date, the collaborative multi-agency partnership that underpins Operation Dealbreaker has seized almost £20m of illegal drugs in just 14 months.

Mr Byrne told board members that the operation demonstrated the power of multi-agency working and that a future public health-led approach to drugs, as seen elsewhere, could be transformational.

He said: “Operation Dealbreaker is an excellent example of what we can achieve together by working in partnership across our society.

“In just over a year, we have taken nearly £20m worth of illegal drugs off our streets where they bring only misery to local communities.

“By taking a cross-societal approach, we can effectively tackle complex challenges which go beyond policing into wider public health and socio-economic issues.

"In other parts of the world, a public health-led approach to tackling drugs has been hugely effective and I think this approach could be transformational if taken here in Northern Ireland in the future.”