Bulk of rubbish dumped outside Lurgan recycling centre cleared after positive signs in council strike

Before and after: Most of the rubbish piled up outside the recycling centre was removed over the weekend

Much of the rubbish piled up outside New Line Recycling Centre in Lurgan, where council workers have been on strike for five weeks, has now been cleared.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council staff took industrial action in a dispute over pay.

It has resulted in a significant amount of fly-tipping after bin collections were suspended.

Over the weekend most of the rubbish dumped outside the recycling centre was removed.

On Sunday there were still small piles of waste there, but nothing on the scale seen in previous days.

It is understood contractors were called in to remove the refuse after an agreement was reached between unions and the council that private firms could be employed to shift the waste.

Rubbish has also piled up outside homes and shops in the area, prompting health concerns and reports of vermin.

It follows signs the strike could finally be coming to an end, with unions and the council issuing positive statements.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said it “remains fully committed to finding a resolution through ongoing discussions with trade unions”.

“All parties are focused on finding a resolution in the days ahead.”

Trade union Unite said the industrial action was still continuing.

It added “engagement by the trade unions with management” is also ongoing, refuting speculation that talks had stalled.

Unite said it understands there may be developments “in the near future”.

A special council meeting will be held on Tuesday with the potential for bringing the industrial action to an end.

Following the Queen’s death, the council announced picket lines would be suspended and some workers would carry out essential work across towns and villages during the period of mourning.

But that did not affect bin collections.