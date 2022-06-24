Bullitt: Belfast hotel announces reopening date after blaze destroyed rooftop bar rooms three months ago

Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel is set to reopen its doors this summer, after an ‘accidental fire’ forced the business to temporarily close down earlier this year.

The popular hospitality venue brought the city centre to a standstill on March 29, when a blaze broke out at its Babel rooftop bar.

Sixty firefighters were involved in the operation to extinguish the flames, with eight fire appliances in attendance.

After redevelopment of the damage done to the rooftop, the team behind the Ann Street hotel shared to social media on Thursday evening that Bullitt – and Babel – will be open to the public again this August.

"Good news! Bullitt will be back on Thursday 4th August for city stays, amazing food and delicious drinks,” the post reads.

"So head over to bullitthotel.com now to book your room before they all get snapped up! More exciting re-opening details to come soon – watch this space!"

At the time of the fire, owner Conall Wolsey said that the main damage to the property was within the Babel rooftop bar, with the kitchen and plant rooms “completely destroyed”.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) had confirmed that the flames were confined to backroom areas, and that no one was hurt in the incident, with all guests and staff having been successfully evacuated.