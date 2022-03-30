Bullitt hotel owner says two rooftop rooms ‘completely destroyed’ after accidental Babel fire

The owner of Belfast’s Bullitt hotel said he didn’t get much sleep on Tuesday night after the building’s rooftop was set ablaze, with fire fighters believing the fire to be “accidental”.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Conall Wolsey said “the hotel is closed and will be closed for the rest of the week”.

He added that the main damage to the property is within the Babel rooftop bar, with the kitchen and plant room now “completely destroyed”.

“Those rooms are high value, they’re not going to be easily replaced over night. There’s pretty severe smoke and water damage to the building,” added the hotelier.

Crews spent most of yesterday afternoon and early evening tackling the blaze at the Babel rooftop bar, which is part of the Bullitt Hotel complex on Ann Street in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the fire service said last night that eight appliances attended the blaze with one aerial appliance and a specialist rescue team.

Sixty firefighters were involved in the operation.

Mr Wolsey further said he had left the hotel at around 4pm, and had just arrived outside his home when he got the phone call to alert him of the flames.

He drove straight there, but traffic congestion due to the blaze meant he was stopped on Queen’s Bridge, although he could already see smoke on the skyline.

“I abandoned the car and ran the last half a mile over to the building, quite obviously you could see there was a fairly substantial fire. I was thinking ‘not another disaster after Covid’. I wasn’t 100% sure at that exact moment had everyone got out.

"This could have been a lot worse, we got everyone out safely and I’d really like to thank the fire service who in my opinion, definitely saved the building,” he added.

"It was their speedy response and their communication with us as building owners that really did save the day.”

Mr Wolsey said he will be attending the scene on Wednesday “with a structural engineer and a contractor to look at the damage”.

"I was there until after midnight [last night]. Myself and six of the team were clearing out bedrooms of guests’ possessions returning them to them.”

Group Commander for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, David Harbinson believes the fire to have been caused through “electrical” means.

“We are treating this as an accidental fire. We originally thought when we arrived that the fire had spread through an extraction system,” he said.

"We believe the fire originated on the top floor and we’re leaning towards an electrical fire but we’re going to put fire investigators into the building today and conduct a thorough investigation.”

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a commercial premises on fire on Church Lane, Belfast yesterday afternoon at 4.36pm. There were approximately 60 personnel involved throughout the incident.

At the height of the incident there were eight fire appliances, one aerial appliance, one specialist rescue team, one command support unit and five offices in attendance.

"Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the afternoon to ensure that the fire was under control and prevent the spread to nearby premises. The incident was dealt with at 10.13pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Initial images earlier showed a plume of smoke rising into the sky before the emergency services arrived at the scene and began tackling the blaze.

In a statement shortly after the fire started, the hotel confirmed all guests and staff had been evacuated from the building and they thanked the emergency services.

"We can confirm a fire has broken out at the hotel. Thankfully all guests and staff have been evacuated safely,” they wrote on social media.

"Huge thanks to the emergency services for such a quick response. We are currently awaiting further details.”

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster had described the news as “devastating”, with Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton describing the situation as “worrying”.

Victoria Street in the city centre was closed for a time as a result of the fire and traffic in the city centre slowed to a crawl as diversions were put in place.

In a later update, the PSNI confirmed the road was reopened but confirmed diversions still remain in place.

"Motorists are advised that the fire at a commercial premises in Church Lane, Belfast city centre has now been extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.