Bullitt hotel owner thankful building still structurally sound following devastating blaze

An owner of a Belfast hotel seriously damaged by a fire has said he is thankful the building is still structurally sound.

The blaze at Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel in the city centre broke out on Tuesday afternoon and raged for several hours before it was brought under control by fire crews.

All staff and guests exited the building safely. The fire is believed to have been accidental.

Conall Wolsey, from owners the Beannchor Group, told the Belfast Telegraph he had a basic walk-through with structural engineers on Wednesday morning to assess the safety and integrity of the building.

"We're just trying to wrap our heads around it at the minute. Structural engineers are [on site] and the building is structurally sound, but two rooms at the top of the building have been completely destroyed and are roofless at the minute, so we're not watertight," he said.

"I would say about 65% of the rooms have pretty substantial smoke and water damage. We really can't tell until the loss adjuster and our builders and engineer have a proper assessment of the damage. We had a layman's walk around the building and the rest of the rooms are unaffected."

Wolsey said he had just returned home and had taken his key out of his car's ignition when he got the call about the blaze and he rushed back to the scene.

Due to the traffic chaos caused by the blaze, the hotelier has unable to reach the building directly and had to abandon his car and run the last half-mile to reach it.

"We received pictures and videos from the buildings around us from people we know and the fire certainly looked like it could have destroyed the building," he said.

"We haven't got a definitive answer but it looks like the fire originated in the plant room and the kitchen. Because of all the electrics and equipment in the kitchen, it was all double fire-rated and thankfully the walls and fire protection did their job.

"We did our job, in helping to evacuate everyone from the building, and the fire service went over and above in their job."

The hotel will be closed for the rest of the week.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire that broke out at the Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel in Belfast

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) group commander David Harbinson said, at the height of the blaze, around 60 firefighters were on the scene with eight fire appliances, one aerial appliance, a specialist rescue team and a command support unit.

"We also used a high-reach appliance to attack the fire from the exterior on the roof. We were on the scene shortly after 4.30pm and had the fire under control in a few of hours and we remained on the scene until about 10.30pm.

"The main thing here is we managed to prevent the fire spreading along the entire roof, because if we hadn't contained it, we had the potential for the whole upper floor to go on fire and that could have spread throughout the entire building. Equally, it could have spread to adjoining buildings.

"It's really down to the efforts of the firefighters that we managed to prevent a major incident. This was very much a multi-agency approach. We worked very closely with our colleagues in the PSNI, Ambulance Service and Belfast City Council. It was a collaborative effort to resolve the incident, even though the Fire and Rescue Service was the lead agency, and the hotel management were very helpful also."

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster described the news as “devastating”, while Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said on Tuesday it was a "worrying" situation.