Burglars flee after being disturbed in Wolseley Street flat in south Belfast

Detectives have appealed for information after two men attempted to carry out an aggravated burglary at a flat in Wolseley Street in south Belfast.

It happened at just after 3am on Monday morning.

The men fled after they were disturbed by the occupant of a nearby flat.

"The first male is described as being around 6ft in height, slim build, dark short hair and was clean shaven," said Detective Sergeant Corrigan.

"He is believed to have been wearing a dark coloured hooded coat with a green lining, white top, dark track bottoms and dark trainers.

"The second male is described as being 5’10” in height, of slim build, with blond short hair and was clean shaven.

"Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 255 of 26/08/19."