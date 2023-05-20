Burglars target elderly woman in east Belfast

An elderly woman has been left badly shaken after being targeted by burglars in east Belfast.

Two men entered the home of a woman in her 80s while she was in the front garden of the property on Cregagh Road on Friday.

It happened at around 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said the intruders are believed to have removed a number of handbags containing cash and bank cards.

“The suspects are described as being in their late teens/early 20’s, approximately 5’7” in height wearing dark clothing,” they added.

"One of the suspects was wearing dark framed glasses.

“The householder has been left understandably shaken by the unwanted intrusion into her home and the loss of her belongings.

"Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1545 19/05/23.”