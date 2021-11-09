Burning buses ‘can’t become the norm’, says minister as Belfast routes face second night of disruption

Some Belfast Metro Services will continue to be suspended from 6.30pm, Translink confirms

A bus in Rathcoole was hijacked and set on fire on Sunday evening.

Bus burning cannot become the new norm for protest in Northern Ireland, a Stormont minister said, as commuters face a fresh night of disruption.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was "deeply frustrating" that many evening services had been suspended and rerouted due to the recent incidents of vehicle hijacking and burning.

Ms Mallon stated her determination to ensure services were provided to every community in Northern Ireland and vowed not to be deterred by "thugs and cowards".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill echoed the remarks, insisting there can be no "no-go areas" when it comes to public transport.

On Tuesday afternoon, Translink said that while evening Ulsterbus and Foyle Metro services will return – some diversions will remain in place, including the routes in and out of Belfast.

Metro Services will continue to be suspended from 6.30pm serving the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road, with other routes subject to some diversions. Glider services will continue to operate as normal, with some diversions in East Belfast. Rail services will continue to operate as normal.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ claimed responsibility for the recent Newtownards hijacking, saying it had been carried out to mark the passing of a DUP deadline for resolving NI Protocol issues.

Drivers staged a walkout on Monday to protest the attacks following a bus being set alight in Rathcoole on Sunday.

Five bus routes in Belfast were suspended from 6pm on Monday, while others were diverted.

Foyle Metro corridors 2, 3, 4 and 14b have been operating with some diversions in place.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Ian Campbell, director of service operations at Translink, said: “Safety remains our top priority and we are working hard to get services back to normal as quickly as possible for our passengers.

“We would like to thank the public for the many messages of concern and support, particularly for our bus drivers. These are very welcome as we work through these difficult circumstances.

“We will continue to monitor and liaise with the PSNI, our trade union colleagues and local communities to reassess the situation daily.

“As we safely move to reinstating services, we will keep everyone updated through our website www.translink.co.uk, Twitter or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30 to get the latest service information before you travel.”

Meanwhile, Translink chief executive Chris Conway has called for “political leadership” to provide an adequate environment to reinstate services.

"It’s okay to be condemning attacks, but we really do need to see politicians taking leadership on the ground, with these areas that are feeling they need to get themselves involved with these incidents, to feel more stability and security,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Mr Conway said attacks had “a lasting effect” on drivers.

"I speak to bus drivers a lot, particularly drivers who have long service and they always say a hijacking is something they remember for the rest of their service,” he said.

"We suspended services on around 40-60% of our services, mostly to the north and east of Belfast. A number of Ulsterbuses were diverted as well.

"The measures we took we will continue to reinforce in the nights coming forward in order to reinforce that stability that we’re looking for across our services and in these local communities.”

Ms Mallon said Translink was working with the police to secure assurances over the safety and drivers and passengers before any decision was made on reinstating the services.

"It absolutely should not become the norm," she said of the attacks.

"It was wrong in the past, it's wrong now. Our bus drivers have chosen to be bus drivers because they want to provide a critical service to their local communities where they live, they absolutely have the right to be able to do that safely and they deserve our respect and gratitude, not to be put under threat.

"So, as the Minister for Infrastructure, I will do everything I can to ensure that our bus drivers, our train drivers, our passengers are safe.

"But, for me, I am determined that we will have public transport services in every community in Northern Ireland.

"I won't be deterred by these thugs and cowards and I know that our public transport workers won't either."

Ms Mallon said there was an onus on politicians to reduce tensions in loyalist areas over the protocol, rather than whipping up fears with heated rhetoric.

"It's about leadership that gives people hope and confidence, instead of instilling fear and hysteria," she said.

Ms O'Neill, meanwhile, called on unionist politicians to "dial down the noise". She said young being were being incited to take part in disorder.

Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) leader Billy Hutchinson told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme his party wants the situation resolved.

"We want to meet with the trade unions - our difficulty is people weren't able to get to work and weren't able to get home. The reality is that I want to know why other areas where there was rioting haven't been suspended. This seems like people are being punished and they haven't done anything."

He said: "I have spoken to people about our assessment of this. We have to put the safety of the drivers first but we need to know how and why Translink make these decisions."

He doesn't know who the protestors are, he said. "Anybody carrying out riots or getting involved in riots for any reason, it will not do anything for whatever the protests are or whatever you're doing. Everybody wants people to protest, they don't want violence. Desist from it and allow the political process and the legal process sort out what's going to happen. I don't want anybody ruining their lives by getting a criminal record."

SDLP councillor Paul Mc Cusker said those behind the attacks need to be identified so routes can safely return. "We need to focus on a quick resolution so the staff that go to work every single day on Translink can feel safe.

"Our focus is those drivers (...) and also the public," he said.

While Foyle services will return to normal on Tuesday night, a local MLA voiced anger that Londonderry had been “tarred with the same brush” as areas where buses have been hijacked, after some services in the city were disrupted on Monday night.

Gary Middleton told the Belfast Telegraph: “People were rightly concerned just about the fact there’s a reliance on the bus services, particularly for the housing estates in and out of the city centre.

"A lot of people were left stranded . That’s not to take away from the safety of drivers who obviously we have to stand behind."

The MLA continued: “But at the same time we can’t allow a very small minority of people to disrupt an entire service.”

Passengers are being advised to check the Translink website for the latest information, or phone its contact centre on 02890 666 630.