Bursaries to celebrate NI centenary

Funding has been made available by the Department of the Economy which will allow 100 students here to undertake a Masters Degree to help celebrate Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

The £1.8m in bursaries will provide additional masters courses for the 2021/22 academic year, and will be administered at both Queen’s and Ulster Universities

Each student will have their fees paid and receive a £10,000 payment, Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced.

The bursaries are funded through the Department’s Postgraduate Award Scheme, which currently pays the course fees and support payment for approximately 729 postgraduate students studying each year.

“This new initiative for bursaries to enable 100 students to take up extra masters course places is particularly welcome, as it is being announced during Northern Ireland’s centenary year,” the Minister said.

“The funding will help provide the critical skills that we need as part of our response to the Covid pandemic, and will contribute to laying the foundations for economic recovery in Northern Ireland.

“One hundred students will be funded to undertake a one year taught master’s course in 2021/22.

“I am confident that this initiative, along with other measures in the Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan, will place the Northern Ireland economy on a strong footing as it moves forward into its next 100 years,” she added.