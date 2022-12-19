Burst water main expected to cause morning traffic disruption in Belfast

A burst water pipe is expected to cause traffic disruption in Belfast city centre on Tuesday morning.

Northern Ireland Water (NIW) is carrying out necessary repair works after being alerted to the emergency burst main on Hope Street.

A one way closure has been put in place until the incident is resolved from Durham Street and Sandy Row direction.

Diversions for the closure will be via Sandy Row, Donegall Road and Great Victoria Street.

A lane closure will also be in place on Sandy Row at the turn pocket for Hope Street.

However there is no suitable diversion for traffic coming from the Donegall Road direction into the city.

There will also be a lane closure on Hope Street pushing traffic into the country bound towards Sandy Row.

NIW estimate the closure will be in place until 11am on Tuesday.