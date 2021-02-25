Bus lane fines across Belfast have generated over £500k in revenue

Across the UK, drivers paid out almost £60m in fines over more than 800 bus lane cameras in 2019

More than 11,000 fines amounting to almost £540,000 were handed out to drivers illegally using bus lanes in Belfast in 2019, new figures have revealed.

Data obtained by insurance comparison website Confused.com shows that Northern Ireland ranks 11th in terms of revenue generated by fines out of all UK regions.

Motorists wrongly using a bus lane face fines of £90, reduced to £45 if paid within 14 days.

Figures show that, in 2019, 11,371 parking charge notices (PCNs) were issued to drivers across five bus lanes in Belfast, amounting to £537,008 in revenue.

This is down from the £879,514 in revenue generated over 16,360 PCNs in 2018. In 2019, the bus lane in Donegall Square East saw the most fines issued at 4,344, followed by Great Victoria Street at 3,817 and College Square East with 1,511.

UK-wide, the region with the highest amount of money generated through bus lane fines was London, which raked in £14,688,255 over 301,651 PCNs.

An online poll over 2,000 UK drivers carried out on behalf of Confused.com showed that 38% of respondents who were issued with fines blamed unclear bus lane signs. This is followed by unclear road markings at 31%.

Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: "Clearly drivers want change to avoid receiving a fine for a genuine mistake. It's only right that some of the money from PCNs is invested back into solutions, such as clearer signage and exemptions for first-time offenders."