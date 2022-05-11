Bus lanes across Northern Ireland ‘remain operational’ despite strike action next week

Bus lanes across Northern Ireland will “remain operational” despite strike action by workers next week essentially bringing the bus system to a halt.

The strike by Unite the Union and GMB bus workers is set to take place from May 17-23 after talks between the unions and public transport provider Translink broke down over the latest pay offer.

The unions have warned it will be a “complete shutdown” and Translink confirmed all their services across the Metro, Ulsterbus, Goldline and Glider buses will not operate next week.

Despite drivers likely seeing no buses on the roads next week, a spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure confirmed it is “intended that the bus lanes will remain operational during the industrial action”.

"The bus lanes will remain open for cyclists, permitted taxis and operating buses,” they added,

"Translink is preparing for the impact of the strike action and will be communicating information on services to passengers through the media, on their website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains.

"All train services will continue to operate as normal.

“The Department would encourage people to consider other sustainable travel methods, including walking, cycling and car sharing.”

On Tuesday, Translink’s commercial operations director David Cowan told BBC NI he “didn’t know” if a resolution to the strike could be reached ahead of next week, as he urged the unions to sit down over mitigating the impact on around 55,000 school children who use bus services.

“We renegotiated, went back to the table and made an additional £500 lump sum offer,” he said.

“We think that is better than anything else in the public sector. We know it is definitely up there among the best you can get in the bus sector in the UK. We don’t know how we can go further at the moment.

“We are open to continue negotiations really we want to have a resolution to this.

“Next week the GCSE’s start in schools. We asked before the previous notification of strike and we have asked again this afternoon about how we can protect school children.

“Basically all buses – Goldline, Ulsterbus, Metro, Glider - wouldn’t be operating that will impact something like 1.3 million journeys in the week.

“That impacts people going to work, hospitals, schools. This is excessive to be honest.”

A planned strike last month by the GMB and Unite unions was called off after Translink made a revised pay offer.

According to the unions, they submitted a pay claim of 6% to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with inflation of 9% in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Speaking earlier in the week, GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Translink bus workers have once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic, despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost-of-living crisis they face, but bosses aren’t listening.”