Bus service improvements ‘a lifeline’ for residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh

A project to improve bus services in rural parts of Lisburn and Castlereagh will come as ‘a lifeline’ for local residents.

Welcoming the news, Sinn Fein councillor Gary McCleave said it brought an end to a long 18 month campaign for the service.

It follows an announcement that Translink will launch a new service to enhance connections between Lisburn and Belfast and the Glider Service.

According to the plans, which were revealed on March 19, the route will launch on April 12.

The Ulsterbus service 103c will operate six daily return services Monday-Friday between Lisburn Bus Centre and the Colin Connect facility on Stewartstown Road via Ballymacash Shops, Thaxton Village Roundabout and Milltown.

Mr McCleave said the new route would also help drive progress towards a ‘green’ recovery from the pandemic.

He added: “It’s brilliant news for residents in Lisburn North and the wider surrounding rural areas.

“This new service will link a route between Lisburn and Belfast in connection with the Glider Service which has proved a huge benefit.

“The response that we got from residents when we were campaigning for this was phenomenal. It was one of the biggest issues for them at the time and to see it come to fruition is brilliant.

“And as we emerge from lockdown, this will reduce the carbon footprint by taking people out of their cars and on to public transport.”

Translink said the service will help to provide increased capacity for a return to all sectors in the weeks and months ahead.

David Curry, Translink General Manager, Bus Services, said: “I am also glad that we have been able to enhance our offering to growing suburban areas in Lisburn, helping to build the habit of sustainable transport and forge stronger links between the two cities.

‘‘In recent years, more people have been switching to public transport to get some physical activity as part of their day with the walk to and from the bus stop.

“They also welcome the ‘me time’ on board, to read, catch up with social media, listen to their favourite music or simply watch the world go by.

“We are confident that as normality returns in the weeks and months ahead, people will return to public transport in the knowledge that they can travel safely.”

Alliance councillor David Honeyford also highlighted the benefits to workers and students.

He added: “With the increase in new housing along the Lisburn North feeder road up to Thaxton Village, the service will provide greater connectivity for residents who work in Belfast and want another option rather than the car to get to work.

"In these times, the world of work is likely going to change with more working from home so instead of sourcing city centre car parking and joining the commuter run the new service might save people that hassle.

“Additionally, it will be of great benefit for schoolchildren travelling to schools outside the Lisburn area.”