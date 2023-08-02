Bus substitutions in place on Belfast-Dublin train this weekend

The changes are due to engineering works on the track.

Changes will be in place on the Belfast-Dublin line this weekend

Due to engineering works by Irish Rail taking place between Malahide and Drogheda on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6, there will be changes to Enterprise cross border train services.

Trains from Belfast Lanyon Place will operate as far as Drogheda, with bus substitutions between Drogheda and Connolly station in Dublin.

Services from Connolly station in Dublin will operate as bus substitutions to Drogheda, with trains running between Drogheda and Belfast.

Certain services will also be stopping additionally in Lurgan and Lisburn en route to Belfast to accommodate passengers for local train services.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their travel and to check their journey in advance as bus substitutions may operate at different times to train schedules, by using the Translink website or Journey Planner.