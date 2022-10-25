Bus with passengers onboard crashes into front gardens of several houses

A woman who returned to her home yesterday was left shocked when she discovered a bus had crashed into her property.

The Ulsterbus crashed into the front gardens of several properties on a street in Hilden outside Lisburn on Tuesday. afternoon.

Translink has confirmed there were passengers on the vehicle at the time when the crash happened on Mill Street. However they said no one was injured as a result.

It is understood the incident happened at around 3pm.

Three houses were damaged in the incident, with one particularly ravaged, having had the entirety of its front wall and walkway destroyed.

One resident hadn't even realised the bus had crashed into her property – until she came home from work late in the evening to find workers at the scene clearing up rubble and debris.

All of the houses damaged are listed buildings, meaning specific Belfast brick has to be used to replace the damage caused, according to one worker at the scene.

It is still unclear as to how the crash occurred.

In a statement, a Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred involving a bus operating a 325L service from Lisburn to Glenmore Drive shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

“Emergency services were called to the scene – there were no reported injuries to the two bus passengers, the bus driver or anyone in the house.

“A Translink investigation is under way and we will also assist the PSNI with their investigations into the incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Mill Street area of Lisburn this afternoon, Tuesday 25th October.

“The incident, which involved a bus, was reported shortly before 3pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the driver of the bus has been taken to hospital.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any dash cam or mobile footage, or information which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact 101.”