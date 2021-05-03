Buses and cars attacked in west Belfast by children as young as 10

Police say children as young as 10 have been involved in throwing bricks at cars and stoning Metro buses in west Belfast.

The incident happened in the area of the North Boundary Street junction with the Shankill Road at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

The incident also impacted on Translink bus services in the area for a time on Sunday, with two buses attacked with stones.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police received a report of youths throwing bricks at passing cars in the area of the North Boundary Street junction with the Shankill Road at 6.30pm last night (Sunday, May 2).

"It was further reported that two Metro buses were stoned in the same area."

Sergeant Bethel added: "Buses were pulled from the area for a time as a precaution.

"It’s concerning that young children, some of whom were believed to be around 10 years old, were involved in this incident.

"I’m appealing to those responsible to think of the potential consequences of such actions. It’s not just the follow-on disruption; you are risking the safety, even lives, of those on-board.

"We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies, but it is disappointing that some people continue to disregard our repeated warnings.

"Parents and guardians, I am appealing to you to do everything you can to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities.

"Know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing.

"Anyone with information should contact us on the non-emergency number 101."