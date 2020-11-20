Business owner queries logic of reopening for a week ahead of fresh restrictions

Non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants must close for two weeks from November 27.

A business owner has queried the logic of reopening for one week before having to close for a fresh round of lockdown restrictions.

The Stormont Executive announced on Thursday evening that non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants must close for two weeks from November 27.

It is aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus and protecting the health service from becoming overwhelmed following a dramatic rise in cases of the virus.

Darren Gardiner who owns the Ground Espresso Bars chain said he fears a rush before the second lockdown comes into force.

“It’s going to drive so many people out into hospitality as opposed to a nice gradual approach that allowed us to service customers’ needs and requirements between now and Christmas,” he told the PA news agency.

“Everyone is going to go out and everywhere is going to be packed, there will be queues everywhere, the shops are all going to be busy as people race to get Christmas shopping, and we just can’t see the logic in it.”

Mr Gardiner said his firm is looking at a drop in sales of more than £5 million this year.

“We pride ourselves on running a very tight ship, but it’s impossible to plan, particularly for over the Christmas period which is incredibly important for hospitality, and you literally don’t know from one week to another what directives are going to come through,” he said.

“During the last lockdown when the stop button was pressed, despite the fact that we gave away a lot of perishable stock to customers, family, friends and charities, we still wasted an excess of £80,000 of stock that went in the bin.

“We have 25 stores open across Northern Ireland today. Last week we had nine stores open for takeaway only. We are probably looking at a drop in sales in excess of £5 million so far this year.”

David Gough, owner of the Newton Brunch Bar in the east of the city, has urged Stormont to act now on financial aid.

In previous times, his cafe has hit the headlines welcoming international visitors to attempt their enormous Ulster Fry challenge, but they have not served up one of the bumper trays since January as custom plummeted.

Mr Gough said the effect of the virus has been devastating to his business, and the lack of certainty from Stormont has made things even worse.

“Custom has dropped dramatically, it’s at an embarrassing stage now,” he said.

“People are afraid to come out, they aren’t spending money. We rely on other businesses operating but they have all been closed down.

“If it wasn’t for the first grant that we got in the first lockdown, we wouldn’t have survived.

“They have now put us on another lockdown, but we haven’t received a penny of the financial aid promised so you’re now staring at an empty jar and wondering what now.

“Then they tell us we’re opening today, but seven days later we have to close down again.

“The chopping and changing, the constant changing of rules, the lack of getting funds out is devastating.

“In the back of my head, I know this money is coming in so I can do this or that, but then the money doesn’t come in and you’re stuck.”

Hotelier Bill Wolsey slammed those in charge of the region as “numskulls who can’t even produce a coherent policy to fight a common enemy”.

The founder of the Beannchor group, a series of pubs, restaurants and hotels, described the situation – where politicians last week were unable to agree tougher restrictions – as “hopeless”.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Takeaway Association has warned that up to 2,000 jobs are at risk in the sector.

Director Michael Henderson said that without immediate financial aid, up to 25% of takeaways will close.

“Already we have seen a huge reduction in trade with the closure of hospitality, with reduced numbers of walk-ins. This has resulted in a loss of 30% of the average trading,” he said.

Mr Henderson said the restrictions, which include no deliveries after 11pm, has also had a devastating effect.

“This has produced an average loss of 40% with no explanation from the Executive on why this was put in place, even though the rest of UK and ROI (Republic of Ireland) currently have no restrictions on deliveries, even at the highest level of lockdown,” he said.

“We believe our sector has been forgotten and left hung out to dry by our Executive.”