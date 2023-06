Police on scene of a security alert in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Trench Road has been closed and a number of nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.

