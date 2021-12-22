Businesses left in ‘financial limbo’ following announcement of restrictions

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts has said that businesses across Northern Ireland have been left in “financial limbo” following the announcement of a raft of fresh regulations coming into effect after Christmas.

It comes as Northern Ireland recorded its highest ever daily number of Covid-19 cases.

From 6am on December 26, nightclubs will be closed and indoor dancing and standing events will not be allowed.

Being seated in hospitality settings will also become a legal requirement, with a maximum of six people at a table.

Businesses have hit out at the announcements after the Executive failed to agree on a financial package to support those affected by the new restrictions.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was clearly “an evolving situation” which would be kept under continuous review, with the Executive set to meet again on December 30.

Glyn Roberts said that Retail NI are “extremely disappointed” that there was no announcement of a financial package.

“To leave so many businesses in financial limbo like this is unfair and needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

“We welcome the decision not to significantly change the regulations around retail.

“Our members have been and will continue to work hard to keep staff and shoppers as safe as possible throughout the pandemic,” added Mr Roberts.

“It is important that we keep our high streets open and as safe as possible to protect jobs and businesses. Retail NI will work with the Executive to ensure workplace lateral flow testing is rolled out to our members.”

Music promoter Joe Dougan manages the Limelight in Belfast, and said the latest decision showed that nightclubs had become the “whipping boy” of coronavirus measures.

He told this newspaper that the next week will be the busiest week of trade for the industry.

“The point I’ve been trying to make is that our industry has been completely closed for 87 weeks and only open for the last seven,” he said.

“We were completely unable to trade and this is supposed to be the busiest week of trade for us.

“Between Christmas and New Year is absolutely crucial, the end result of this I believe will be no reduction in Covid,” he added.

“All night clubs have a very robust entry procedure that doesn’t allow anyone on the premises that isn’t double vaccinated or able to present proof of a negative lateral flow test.”

He added that revellers would now be likely to flock to unregulated environments like house parties where Covid will be able to spread.

“That’s not just between similar age ranges, but intergenerationally which is much more dangerous,” he said.

“It’s hugely disappointing for this industry although we did anticipate this. But after such a long time of being unable to blow it’s a hammer blow for the industry.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that there is confusion within the Executive’s statement which is adding burden to businesses.

“Though laced with ambiguity - including whether there is meant to be a distinction between ‘statutory duty’ and ‘legal duty’ - these two paragraphs from the Executive’s statement put a significant burden on already struggling businesses,” he said.

*There will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented.

*There will be a legal duty on businesses to take all reasonable steps to minimize transmission of the spread of the virus, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented.

“Does this mean business owners are now to be the enforcers on face masks?” he questioned.

“How will ‘reasonable measures’ and ‘reasonable steps’ be defined?

“What powers and protections has a business if a customer refuses to cooperate?

“Are there attendant criminal sanctions to the statutory/legal duties being foisted on businesses, or is this anticipating only civil liability?

“Clearly, the resulting regulations need to bring clarity to these matters,” he added.

“It is clear though that all businesses are now being put in the front line of face mask enforcement. This is, I fear, unduly burdensome and may prove unworkable.”