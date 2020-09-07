Busker punched in face in Belfast insists attack won't stop him from singing

Talented musician hails the support he's received after unprovoked assault

A popular Belfast busker has vowed to sing on after being punched in the face on a city centre street as he was preparing to perform to the public.

The incident happened on Friday morning near the Bank Building at the junction of Castle Street and Royal Avenue, as 29-year-old musician John Garrity was setting up to begin busking.

Mr Garrity explained that two male individuals approached him shortly after, with one lifting his microphone stand before attacking him from behind.

The unprovoked confrontation left Mr Garrity "destroyed" and onlookers in the street horrified.

"I don't like the way it happened on Friday. It just makes me feel a bit uneasy about being in the city," he told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

"Outside on the street is my stage, that is where I perform. It just leaves a bit of a bad taste in my mouth.

" All I am there to do is to make people happy, to spread a little bit of joy and happiness on people's lunch breaks and whenever they are going to work.

"We are trying to bring people into the city in these times, not drive them away."

The alleged attacker

The singer - who is originally from Enniskillen - is a well-known face around the city streets, regularly wowing shoppers with his stunning vocals. After posting about the incident on his Facebook page, he received thousands of comments offering him support. A video he posted in the aftermath of the attack has been viewed more than 90,000 times on social media.

"The vibe I am getting is that people are really annoyed it happened and are telling me to not let it get me down. I enjoy giving people music," he added. "I'll always busk in the city and that will never change.

"There are not a lot of tourists in the city as it is. Imagine if there were tourists in the city though and they saw that happening on Friday. What kind of view are we giving out to other people?

"It is not the first time something like this has happened. It is wearing thin on me.

"The city is becoming so run down by people who think it is okay to do that kind of thing. It is upsetting.

"I love this place and it has been very good to me. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable."

Mr Garrity was famously featured on BBC's Nolan Show in February, after performing a surprise duet with Kodaline vocalist Stephen Garrigan.

With a new album out soon, dedicated to his adopted home, he explained that he is determined to show how grateful he is to the people of Belfast through his music.

"The new album is called Greetings From Belfast and it is all songs I have been singing in the city," he said.

"I'm lucky enough to live here now and be supported by the people here.

"I feel so grateful to Belfast and just want to show it in the best light. One bad apple can't spoil the whole basket."