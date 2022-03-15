Bust of former Northern Ireland Nobel Peace laureate John Hume unveiled in Washington

Taoiseach also announces additional funds for peace initiative

A bust of Nobel Peace laureate John Hume has been unveiled in Washington by the Taoiseach on Tuesday.

Micheal Martin was in the US capital as part of his itinerary to mark St Patrick’s Day, as he also announced the Irish Government is to contribute €20million to a cross-border peace fund.

The unveiling of the bust of Mr Hume – designed by sculptor Elizabeth O Kane - was also attended by other members of the Hume family and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who gathered at the residence of Daniel Mulhall, Ireland's Ambassador to the USA.

Mr Martin described the former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner as “a great Irishman who devoted his life to his community, to his country and to the international cause of peace and reconciliation”.

“John was a force of nature who used his immense energy and talents as a relentless servant in the cause of civil rights, peace and reconciliation,” Mr Martin added.

“At the darkest moments of the conflict, he provided irreplaceable leadership, never losing faith that justice and peace would prevail.

“There is simply no doubt that without John Hume providing the roadmap, the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 would have been impossible.”

Mr Hume passed away in 2020, while wife Pat died a year later.

Mr Martin said it was “hard to think of two more extraordinary peace-makers and path-breakers".

During his speech, the Irish premier also announced further funding for International Fund for Ireland’s ‘Connecting Communities’ Strategy.

The fund - established by the British and Irish Governments as an independent international organisation in 1986 – contributes to a number of schemes in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in a bid to tackle sectarianism.

“Over the past thirty five years, the Fund has painstakingly built up trust with some of the most marginalised communities in Northern Ireland and in the six southern border counties,” said Mr Martin.

He described it as having the ability to make a “real difference to the lives of people who have been directly affected by decades of political unrest and economic instability.”