Bust of former US senator George Mitchell unveiled at Queen’s University Agreement event

A bust of former US senator George Mitchell has been unveiled in the grounds of Queen’s University in Belfast during the first day of a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Mitchell was the chairman of the Good Friday Agreement negotiations as well as a former chancellor of the university.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sir Tony Blair, Bertie Ahern and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris were among those who spoke at the event.

Mr Mitchell earlier gave an address at the conference in what was the first time in three years he has spoken at a major public event due to him receiving treatment for leukaemia.

The former US senator said the people of Northern Ireland and their political leaders changed history 25 years ago.

He urged Northern Ireland’s current political leaders to act with the “courage and wisdom” that their predecessors had done.

“The answer is not perfection or permanence, it is now, as it was then, for the current and future leaders of Northern Ireland to act with courage and vision as their predecessors did 25 years ago. “To find workable answers to the daily problems of the present, to preserve peace. “To leave to the next generation peace, freedom, opportunity and the hope of a better future for their children.”

Concluding his speech, Mr Mitchell said: “We need people who believe, who know, that the possible does exist within the impossible.

“Don’t let it slip away.”

Mr Mitchell was given a sustained standing ovation after he finished speaking.

Hillary Clinton also urged the current generation of Northern Ireland politicians to show the same spirit of resolve that secured the Good Friday deal 25 years ago in her address.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to attend the conference later in the week.

The Good Friday Agreement largely ended Northern Ireland’s 30-year sectarian conflict.

