Busted tease Belfast and Dublin shows after online kick-off about lack of dates

Popular 00s band Busted have teased concert dates in Belfast and Dublin after fans complained of being left out online.

In an Instagram post, boyband member James Bourne announced further concert dates in Nottingham and London.

He added that the tour had got “a little bit out of hand” but suggested that more dates would be coming for Irish and Northern Irish fans.

The musician posted an Irish flag emoji, following it up by saying “hold tight, we aren’t finished yet.”

The lack of dates became a joke on Tiktok after the band announced a 15-date reunion tour and a new album. Fans erupted on social media, with one angry commenter saying “Belfast is always left out of everything.”

The band noticed the complaints, and posted a TikTok with the caption “If not announcing tour dates in Belfast and Dublin was illegal,” alongside a video with a filter that showed Mr Bourne running away from animated police cars.

In response, fans commented on the Tiktok asking the band to “please make it happen,” with one commenter adding that she had “nearly cried” when she saw there were no dates in Belfast or Dublin.