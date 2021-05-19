Busy prince hails ‘tireless’ efforts of young people in promoting reconciliation in  NI  ​​​​​​​

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were taken aback by the efforts of youth workers doing their bit to promote reconciliation during their engagements in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Charles and Camilla were busy, with flying visits to Belfast, Hillsborough and south Armagh as part of their two-day tour.

Focusing their efforts in Belfast yesterday, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall met a number of youth workers at the headquarters of the Education Authority.

The Prince of Wales along with The Duchess of Cornwall pictured during their visit to Belfast City Hall

In a speech, Charles hailed the “tireless work” being done to bring about reconciliation.

“I cannot tell you how really inspiring it has been to hear of the tireless work being carried out by youth workers on all sides of the community, and I just wanted to take this opportunity, if I may, to pay special tribute to your dedication and commitment to the cause of peaceful co-existence,” he said.

Charles was later presented with a picture of his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Harland and Wolff in 1977, during his solo trip to the east Belfast shipyard.

The heir to the throne unveiled a plaque to mark the 160th anniversary of the company, which fell into administration in 2019 before being bought by Infrastrata.

He told the workers: “I’m so pleased to hear that there is all sorts of potential new activity here and new fabrication opportunities... and I hope you could encourage a lot more of the young to become apprentices and understand the importance of manufacturing, and to also understand how this country has led the way in so many of these areas.”

Both Charles and Camilla later visited Belfast City Hall where they were welcomed by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey.

The heir to the throne then met and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland with local historians.

The duchess, meanwhile, heard about Belfast's ambition to become a Unesco City of Music and was introduced to the women's steering group behind the bid.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is pictured during his visit to Harland & Wolff

Elsewhere, Camilla brought the Co Down village of Hillsborough to a standstill following a visit to an art studio.

The duchess tried her hand at the traditional craft of silversmithing during a visit to the workshop of Cara Murphy.

Charles later revelled in the relaxed atmosphere as he spoke to surprised bystanders during his whistle stop tour of south Armagh’s Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

After flying in by helicopter, the Prince of Wales was treated to a musical performance by a group of children from The Ring of Gullion Traditional Arts Partnership.

“They’re very good,” he commented.

After asking the young musicians if they felt their exams went well, he wished them all the best for the future.

Charles also discussed his brief attempt at hurling during a previous visit to Northern Ireland with a former Armagh Ladies player, who asked him if he was able to hit the sliotar.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Education Authority Headquarters in Belfast

Apart from three Saoradh protesters on the outskirts of the heavy police presence, Charles was made to feel more than welcome by those in attendance.

One man, who was enjoying a walk with his family, told him that if he jumped into Camlough Lake he would come out a young man again.

“It looks like you've jumped in already,” replied the Prince.

One of the bystanders said it was a “momentous occasion” for the Prince to visit south Armagh, which was seen as a stronghold of the IRA during the Troubles.