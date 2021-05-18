Byrne asked for correspondence with Storey funeral’s organisers

Policing Board must be allowed to scrutinise contact relating to stewarding, says Nesbitt

The Chief Constable is to be asked to produce all correspondence with organisers of Bobby Storey’s funeral for scrutiny by the Policing Board.

UUP board member Mike Nesbitt claimed, reading between the lines of this week’s report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, the relationship between senior PSNI officers and members of Sinn Fein was “too chummy”.

He said the board should also be shown all third-party correspondence, including any messages exchanged with the events company that provided stewarding at the funeral last June. The company was not named in the HMIC report or by Simon Byrne.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the UUP asking to see the correspondence was refused on the grounds it would “put lives at risk”.

After this was challenged, the party was asked to resubmit the request, which has still not been answered.

“It seems to me Sinn Fein said there would be no paramilitary trappings and that was good enough for the police,” said the Strangford MLA.

“I will be requesting all correspondence between the PSNI and the organisers of the funeral, including any third-party. If the PSNI feel the need to redact names for public safety then that’s fine, but the correspondence should be produced for scrutiny by the board.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

HMIC investigators say they were told an events planning company “representing Mr Storey’s family and Mr Kelly met the funeral Silver and Bronze Commanders in a video meeting on 29 June”, the day before the funeral.

“The events company shared a plan (we refer to this document as a plan but the Gold Commander has said it is more accurately described as a risk assessment) that outlined the stewarding arrangements for the funeral.”

HMIC contacted the company but it did not respond to requests for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr Byrne said he felt in an “isolated and lonely place” following the backlash over the PPS decision not to prosecute anyone over the funeral. Mr Byrne faced calls to resign after prosecutors said there was no possibility of securing a conviction for those attending the funeral, including senior Sinn Fein figures.

Gerry Kelly MLA had told police up to 10,000 mourners were expected to attend the funeral, which in the end attracted over 2,000.

Mr Storey (64) had been the IRA's head of intelligence in the 1990s.

Mr Byrne told the Nolan Show: “It felt like quite an isolated and lonely place.

“I’m quite happy to accept that in a large, complex organisation, inevitably, from time to time things won’t go as well as we hoped, but we have to see where we’ve made decisions in good faith and integrity.

“I look forward to rebuilding relationships with people where we can and policing the summer events, which we know are coming, in a fair and even-handed way.”

Mr Kelly, who helped organise the funeral and liaised with the PSNI in the run-up to it, said it was his appeal that “we do move on” from last June’s events.