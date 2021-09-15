Cabinet reshuffle: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis retains job

Brexit Minister Lord Frost also keeps his role in Cabinet

Gavin Williamson shakes hands with the now leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after agreeing the confidence and supply deal between the two parties.

Speculation is mounting that Gavin Williamson MP is set to replace Brandon Lewis as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has retained his job as Secretary of State for the region amid a widespread reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson made a number of changes to his top ministers on Wednesday.

The official Government Number 10 Twitter account drip fed the changes across the afternoon and early evening, as speculation mounted Mr Lewis could be moved to another post.

However, the retention of his role as NI Secretary was finally confirmed on social media by the Government.

In a statement following the confirmation, Mr Lewis tweeted: “Delighted to have been asked by the PM to continue to serve as Northern Ireland Secretary.

“Much to be getting on with as we promote innovation and drive investment, while addressing the legacy of the Troubles so NI can look forward and thrive as an integral part of the UK.”

Number 10 also confirmed Brexit Minister Lord Frost would be continuing in his role as Minister of State within the Cabinet Office.

During the reshuffle, Mr Johnson demoted Dominic Raab and sacked three Cabinet ministers in the dramatic change to his team. Michael Gove has also been appointed Secretary of State for Housing.

Mr Raab has been given the title of Deputy Prime Minister and moved to the Ministry of Justice after being ousted from the Foreign Office.

While Mr Raab retains his seat at the Cabinet table, the Prime Minister sacked Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland.

Liz Truss takes over at the Foreign Office and, with Priti Patel remaining at the Home Office, meaning two of the great offices of state are now held by women.

Mr Lewis has been at the NIO since early 2020.

He replaced James Brokenshire in February 2020 when the former minister stood down on health grounds.

The MP has not been far from controversy during his tenure.

Last September there was uproar when he tabled an amendment to a bill which would seek to “break international law”.

His plans on dealing with the past and effectively offering a blanket amnesty to perpetrators of Troubles crimes united all parties and campaign groups against him.

And he was criticised for denying there was an Irish Sea border created out of the NI Protocol and goods were “flowing freely” between GB and NI.

The protocol which keeps NI within the EU’s customs arrangements has put additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Education Secretary Williamson was the first casualty of the day. He had been mentioned as a possible replacement to Mr Lewis but has instead been moved to the Westminster back benches.

Mr Williamson, who took up his position in 2019, was formerly chief whip in Theresa May’s government and helped broker the confidence and supply deal with the DUP. It put the Northern Ireland party at the centre of government during the course of the Brexit talks.

The deal also saw over £1bn in funding make its way to Northern Ireland for public projects.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019,” he tweeted.

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

"This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government.”

Mr Williamson recently hit headlines after confusing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford for England rugby star Maro Itoje.

Williamson later admitted he made a “genuine mistake” and “conflated the issues” of laptops and school meal campaigns that had both come up during an interview, adding that he had “huge respect” for Rashford and Itoje’s “effective and inspiring campaigns”.

He also faced heavy criticism for his handling of school closures and exam results in England during the pandemic.