Police and forensics at the scene of a weapon find in the Jerrettspass area on May 20 , 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of a weapon find in the Jerrettspass area on May 20 , 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of a weapon find in the Jerrettspass area on May 20 , 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of a weapon find in the Jerrettspass area on May 20 , 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of a weapon find in the Jerrettspass area on May 20 , 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A cache of firearms have been discovered in the Jerrettspass area of Co Down.

National Crime Agency officers (NCA) and the PSNI have recovered over ten firearms as part of an NCA investigation into organised crime.

The search is ongoing.

"No further details are available at this time, but an update will be issued tomorrow,” an NCA spokesperson said.