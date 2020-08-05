Cafe linked to the founder of LAD parody site is vandalised

The Old Tea House in Whitehead has had a window smashed and paint thrown at the building

The owners of a Co Antrim cafe, linked to the founder of the Loyalists Against Democracy (LAD) social media parody account, which was attacked have said it has left them ready to “pack our bags and run away”.

Arden’s of Whitehead owner Barbara Whearty shared images of a broken front window and the premises also had green paint thrown over it on Monday night.

Her husband John-Paul created the controversial LAD account but says he parted ways with it four years ago.

It is not known if the attack on the business premises is related to Mr Whearty’s past association with LAD but the East Antrim area where Whitehead sits has a significant loyalist community.

Mr Whearty gave an interview to the Belfast Telegraph’s sister paper Sunday Life at the weekend in which he said he was “very proud” of what he had achieved with LAD but added: “I’ve been accused of making fun of people from a less educated background and if people feel that is the case, I apologise.”

The couple live above the premises with their young son Flynn.

Speaking to UTV last night, a tearful Barbara Whearty said: “When I came round and I saw that this had happened I felt like I had been punched.

“This is just so disgusting. I hope that you’re happy, I hope that you got the reaction that you wanted.”

Husband John-Paul added: “You won. You broke us, you done it. We’re broken.

“The last four years have been a transformational process in my life.

“I’m sober and I’m healthy and I’m alive, despite numerous attempts for that not to be the case, I’m still here.

“And I am contrite in my genuine apology to anybody affected by anything that I said or was said in my name.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do – there’s a temptation to our pack our bags and run away.”

Read more Comic admits involvement in controversial parody site

In response to Mrs Whearty posting pictures of the aftermath of the attack on Twitter, she received support from a number of local political representatives.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said: “That’s absolutely atrocious Barbara. It’s disgusting that there are people out there who would do that.”

Alliance councillor Sian Mulholland said: “I’m really sorry to see this Barbara. There is simply no justification. I can’t imagine how you must feel knowing your wee man was asleep upstairs. I really hope you’re doing OK.”

Mrs Whearty told her: “I’m just rinsed by it all. I thought this would be a new start for us. Flynn has been so patient and he loved his new crèche, I was so happy for him to finally have what he worked so hard for since he landed; he’s done as many hours as we have to build the business. Devastated.”

In another reply Mrs Whearty also said she didn’t know if the business would open “ever again”.

In a statement, the PSNI said three men were involved in the attack at the Kings Road cafe at around 11.05pm and appealed for information.