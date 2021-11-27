Caitlin Black: Appeal to find teenager who may have travelled to NI

An appeal has been made to find missing teenager Caitlin Black who may have travelled to Northern Ireland.

The 18-year-old was living in Winsford in Cheshire but is originally from Northern Ireland and it’s now thought she may have travelled to south Down after her family reported her missing on November 24.

The PSNI has now made an appeal after the young woman did not make contact with her family after November 17.

It was thought she may have travelled to Liverpool after enquiries established she likely left Winsford by train between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on November 18, and further enquiries now indicate she may have travelled to south Down.

A PSNI spokesperson said in a public appeal: “If you know where Caitlin is or have any information please call 101 ref 640 251121.”

Caitlin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has long faded pink blonde hair. She was carrying a suitcase and was wearing jeans or leggings.

Earlier this week, Cheshire Police Inspector David Christmas said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlin’s welfare and are doing all we can to try and locate her. We’d ask anyone who sees or has seen Caitlin to get in touch with us. I’d also appeal to Caitlin to please get in touch with us. Your family are worried about you and just want to know you are safe and well.”