Caitlin Black: Cheshire police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing 18-year-old originally from NI

Police in Cheshire have said they're "increasingly concerned" on the safety of an 18-year-old woman from Northern Ireland who has gone missing.

Caitlin Black, who was living in Winsford, has not been seen or heard from by family since November 17. She was reported missing on November 24 by family who became increasingly concerned for her welfare as they have been able to get in touch with her.

It's thought she may have travelled to Liverpool after enquiries established she likely left Winsford by train between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on November 18.

Caitlin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has long faded pink blonde hair. She was carrying a suitcase and was wearing jeans or leggings.

Inspector David Christmas said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlin’s welfare and are doing all we can to try and locate her. We’d ask anyone who sees or has seen Caitlin to get in touch with us. I’d also appeal to Caitlin to please get in touch with us. Your family are worried about you and just want to know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1139869.