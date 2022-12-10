Caitlin Hogg: Funeral details announced for Fermanagh teen (13) killed after being struck by car

This is the teenage girl who was struck by a car moments after getting off a school bus on Tuesday.

Caitlin Hogg, from Co Fermanagh, died in hospital after the tragedy on the Moher Road in Kinawley, near Enniskillen.

Police said the accident, involving a grey car, happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday after the 13-year-old disembarked a school bus.

A funeral notice for Caitlin said her body would be returned to her home today, with her wake to be “strictly walkthrough only”.

It added: “Parking will be provided at Kinawley GFC grounds on the Moher Road. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery. Additional seating in Kinawley Community Centre where Mass will be broadcast.”

The notice said Caitlin was the “adored daughter of Bob and Rosemary, special big sister of Conor, Ronan and Cara, and loving granddaughter of Robert and the late Sarah Hogg (RIP), John Patrick and Eileen Breen”.

Caitlin’s GAA club, Kinawley (Cill Naile CLG), said she was “one of their brightest lights” and “finest young players”.

It added in a statement: “Caitlin played on the U13, U14 and U15 teams this year and further was an enrolee on the club’s young volunteers program, in which she willingly helped out around the clubrooms with refreshments and the distribution of programmes and lottos on match days.

“Caitlin was a lovely girl. She was of such a gentle and unassuming character, leaving wonderful impressions with everyone she came into contact with on the field and around the club.

“She was one of our brightest lights, and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s parents, Bob and Rosemary, to her siblings, Conor, Ronan and Cara, to her grandparents, John and Eileen, and to the wider families.”

Also paying tribute was the DUP Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine, who said her thoughts were with the teenager’s family and friends.

Mrs Erskine added: “It is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“We must ensure no family has to endure such pain as previous families have gone through in this constituency in the past.

“I met with the Education Authority to discuss home-to-school transport and to seek assurances that all was being done to ensure pupil safety, particularly in our rural area. Pupil safety is paramount and we must make sure tragedy does not come to the door of another family.

“I pay my condolences to the family, friends and the community.

“I know this close-knit community will come together in the weeks and months that lie ahead to support this family plunged into grief.”

Sinn Fein MLA Aine Murphy said: “There is heartbreak across the community following the tragic death of Caitlin Hogg following a road accident on Tuesday in Kinawley.

“My thoughts are with Caitlin’s family, friends and all her teammates at her beloved Cill Naile CLG and all involved in this tragic incident.”