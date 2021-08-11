Cal McCrystal, ex-Belfast Telegraph journalist who quizzed Krays, dies aged 85

Having started his career in journalism as a cub writer at the newspaper’s Royal Avenue building, he moved to London in 1964 where he got a job with the Sunday Times, becoming the weekly newspaper's first crime correspondent and its chief reporter.

It was a role that saw the aspiring reporter rub shoulders with figures including east London underworld kingpins the Kray twins, whom he interviewed in the living room of their mother's house in Bethnal Green.

In an online post in 2012, the east Belfast man’s vividly written prose described the encounter, painting a colourful picture of hardened criminal Ronnie Kray and his "dead-fish eyes" and his twin Reggie.

"I rashly asked the twins: 'When did you first kill someone?" he wrote.

"There was a long pause. Faces tightened. Eyes bulged. Fingers twitched. The silence was dauntingly loud.

But after glancing at one another, they explained that their first killing was really an accident. 'Isn’t that so, Reggie?' 'Oh, yeah, Ronnie, an accident, yeah, sure.'"

During his career in Fleet Street Cal, who turned down a reporter's post at The Irish News before moving to London, went on to join the staff at The Independent on Sunday before spreading his journalistic wings as a foreign correspondent and senior reporter with The Observer.

He also wrote an autobiography, Reflections On A Quiet Rebel, which was published in 1997. In it he describes growing up as a Catholic in Protestant east Belfast with his socialist father, who became secretary of the Belfast Labour College.

A review in the Irish Times provides a telling synopsis of the book. “The father, Charles McCrystal, lived his life according to his belief ‘that our fellow-countrymen would bend to reason' and dump bigotry and the use of violence,” it said.

“It's an optimism his son did not share. Nor was he infected by his father's passion for political agitation but confirmed his role as detached observer by turning down a place at university and becoming a journalist.”

He is survived by wife Stella, sons Damien, Kieran and Cal Jr, an actor and theatre director.