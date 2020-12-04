Calendar call: Belfast artist gets seal of approval for a second time

A stunning prizewinning artwork by a Belfast student is one of 13 selected from the archives to illustrate the 2021 Texaco Children's Art Competition Calendar.

Amongst artworks drawn from the past 16 years of the competition, Rachel Waterman submitted her entry - entitled Bette Davis Eyes - in 2009, as a pupil at Bloomfield Collegiate.

Winning second prize in the 14-15 years age category, her piece appears for May in the calendar where it will be seen in thousands of homes throughout Ireland.

Commenting at the time, a competition adjudicator said that Rachel's piece was "one of a number that perfectly reflects the artistic talent and creativity that many young people in Ireland possess and the essential role schools play by encouraging and inspiring their students through art education".

Rachel said: "It was quite a surprise to hear from Texaco after so long, but obviously I was pleased that my painting was considered after all this time. I'd never have imagined it would garner so much attention.

"I've always had an interest in nature and in particular a fondness for animals, which is reflected in my artworks. I still make time for art occasionally when inspiration strikes, painting for family and friends on commission or as gifts."