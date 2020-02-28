Call for action as illegal parking in Belfast forces mums to wheel prams down busy road

A car parked on a footpath causes an obstruction to pedestrians across the road from Fane Street Primary School

Residents in south Belfast have renewed their calls for urgent measures to tackle the ongoing issue of illegal parking.

Those living on streets off the Lisburn Road are angry and frustrated by parking, which they say has reached capacity in recent years due to the expansion of the nearby City Hospital and Queen's University.

They claim the problem is now so bad that mothers with prams are being forced to walk down busy roads because drivers are regularly parking on long stretches of footpaths which are too narrow to get past.

One area of concern is parking in the area surrounding the gates of Fane Street Primary School.

While police have ticketed some illegally parked cars, residents are wondering how long this will continue before a permanent solution is found.

One parent who lives in the next street, Ashley Avenue, said: "My son attends the nursery on Ashley Drive and we cannot collect him on foot because it's not safe to wheel a pram around the corners.

"You cannot trust that cars will be going slow enough to see pedestrians unable to walk on the footpath.

"I'm sure everyone would agree that the safety of children and wheelchair users should take priority over parking.

"It is a serious issue for residents of that street in particular and needs addressing."

James Fee, the Neighbourhood Watch coordinator with Windsor Community Association, said illegal parking is "choking" residents who are faced with "too many cars and not enough room".

He said: "More and more residents are approaching me to say how the Lisburn Road now resembles a motorway due to the amount of traffic and fumes they have to breathe in.

"Mothers with young children and babies attending the school's nursery unit are forced on to the road into the path of oncoming traffic turning the corners.

"In other cities there are traffic measures in built up areas near primary schools. I keep being asked by residents why nothing is being done and that this would not be tolerated anywhere else.

"I have asked for double yellow lines to be placed at these junctions. It's an easily implemented measure and something that has the overwhelming support of the entire neighbourhood.

"This is not a car park for those wishing to avoid city centre parking charges. It is a footpath en route to a primary school.

"One day when I was at Ashley Drive and witnessed illegal parking at this junction for myself, despite police issuing fines a driver told me that it's cheaper to pay the odd fine than it is to pay for city centre parking or even the train fare," Mr Fee said.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: "We are aware of traffic related concerns in the area and we are keen to work in partnership with the local school, the police and local residents to see if there are any workable solutions.

"A meeting will be held with PSNI early next week and officials will also arrange to meet soon with local residents.

"Traffic attendants routinely carry out enforcement on Fane Street and will continue to do so. We would ask anyone who lives in or visits the area to park responsibly, showing consideration for children and local residents."