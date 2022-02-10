Call for an inquiry into Special Branch after damning Police Ombudsman report into UDA killings

There have been calls for a public inquiry into the activities of RUC Special Branch following a damning Police Ombudsman’s report into the murders of 11 people.

Families of those who were targeted by the UDA gang at the centre of the report by the Police Ombudsman were last night said to be “considering their next steps”.

Lawyer Niall Murphy, who represents the majority of the families, said the next step should be a public inquiry into the activities of RUC Special Branch, which Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said was involved in “collusive behaviours”.

Read more Revealed: Ormeau Road bookies massacre gunman was Special Branch agent

Mr Murphy said any inquiry should take the form of “a legal forum” where witnesses can be compelled to give evidence.

“The farce of retired officers being able to ignore invitations to provide an account for their actions is no longer tenable when we consider the import of what successive reports have published,” he said.

The Ombudsman found that a gun used to kill mother of two Teresa Clinton in her Balfour Avenue home in Belfast in April 1994 was an RUC personal protection weapon that had been reported stolen.

The officer who owned the gun refused to cooperate with the Ombudsman’s investigation.

“The series of killings referred to this week was perpetrated by a loyalist gang which clearly had free rein to murder and cause chaos in the late 80s and early 90s,” said Mr Murphy.

“It is very difficult to come to any conclusion other than that there was a cabal within Special Branch who were devoted to destabilising the peace process.

“This report is the culmination of many years work on the part of the Ombudsman which was delayed in publication as much relevant material was suppressed by the police and only handed over through assiduous work on the part of the Ombudsman (and her predecessor Dr Maguire) and their officers, to whom we are very grateful.

“Even over the course of the last year or so there were attempts by ex-police officers to prevent or curtail the publication of this report which the families have anxiously awaited for an extremely long time.

“Several family members passed away and were denied the publication of this report.

Read more Even CID detectives like me didn’t trust Special Branch

“This report has been a long time in the making and it will now receive an equally careful and considered analysis by the families and their legal teams.

“However, we consider that, even from the brief analysis so far, that the contents of this report could give rise to the possibility of criminal prosecutions and we will also be considering whether it is appropriate to request that fresh Inquests are directed in relation to these killings.

“Clearly, the coroner did not have all of the relevant information when these matters were previously determined,” he added.

Meanwhile the Haldane Society, whose president is top UK barrister Michael Mansfield QC, has expressed concerns at the findings of the Ombudsman’s report.

Mr Mansfield who is considered one of the foremost human rights lawyer, and has in the past represented the Birmingham Six, the Bloody Sunday families in the Saville Inquiry, and the families of those lost in the Hillsborough disaster. He is president of the organisation of lawyers and academics that provide a forum for analysis of law and the legal system.

In a statement released yesterday the organisation said: “We note that the Police Ombudsman has upheld their multiple complaints of collusion in every case.”