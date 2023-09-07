Call for calm as police attacked with petrol bombs and missiles in Londonderry

Disorder broke out as detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches in the Creggan area of Londonderry (PA)

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs and missiles during disorder in Londonderry.

Trouble broke out as detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown, damaging police Land Rovers.

A police spokesperson said two of these searches are complete, while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh’s Lane area.

They said a quantity of cash and a firearm were seized which will be subject to forensic examination.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: “The search in Creevagh Heights is continuing.

“We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this – our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe.

“That is our priority and we would appeal for calm.”