Call for Derry and Strabane’s ‘persistent’ low wage economy to be addressed

A councillor has called for renewed focus to be put on low wages in Derry and Strabane – which has the lowest median wage in Northern Ireland and the seventh lowest in the UK.

Figures published by HMRC show the average monthly wage across the UK is £2,108 while in Derry & Strabane it is £1,824.

Meanwhile the highest average pay packets in Northern Ireland are in Lisburn & Castlereagh at £2,156 and Antrim & Newtonabbey at £2,062, while Belfast is fourth at £1,972.

The highest monthly wages in the UK are in Wandsworth, London at £3,290, while the Isle of Wight has the lowest at £1,775.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said "persistent low wages" should be a key focus for Invest NI and the Economy Minister.

He said: "Derry has historically been plagued with persistent low wages and these latest figures confirm that nothing has changed.

“We have the lowest wages in the north and we're at the bottom end of the league table across these islands.

"Someone in Lisburn can expect to earn over £300 per month more than someone here and that is simply unacceptable."

Mr Farrell continued: "We need to see definitive action from Invest NI and the DUP Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, to reverse this trend. We need to see a specific plan with strict targets for job creation and investment in the north west.

"Invest NI has been completely ineffective in attracting jobs to Derry and that must change. We need to see more jobs and better jobs."

The Department and Invest NI have been contacted for comment.