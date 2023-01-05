Call for emergency council meeting as bin collections in Belfast fail to materialise

Missed bins lined up in the Glenbryn area of Belfast earlier this week

An emergency meeting of Belfast City Council (BCC) has been requested over ongoing disruption to bin collections in the city.

Residents have been up in arms in recent months due to the situation, which has left rubbish piling up and ratepayers furious.

BCC has blamed a shortage of drivers for the problem.

On Monday, BCC took to social media to claim that bin collections were "taking place as normal", prompting anger from scores of residents who stated there refuse had not been collected on schedule.

In other areas where bins were due to be collected on December 30, residents have been advised to bring them back in and wait for the next scheduled collection day.

Around 20% of Belfast households due to have their bins lifted last Tuesday were informed just before Christmas that the would now have to wait until January 10.

Bin collections have long been an issue in Belfast, but the problem has been more acute over the festive season – a time when refuse is known to pile up.

Now SDLP councillors in Belfast have called for an emergency meeting over the issue.

Councillor Seamus de Faoite said: “Councillors across the city have been inundated with reports of missed bin collections over recent months.

“The bin crisis has been exasperated by the last minute cancellation of planned bin collections over the Christmas period.

“Councillors had been assured that previous issues with staffing levels and bin lorries had been resolved.

“Belfast City Council is already considering significant rates increases, yet residents are already losing confidence in it to deliver basic services like bin collections.

“Residents and councillors need urgent assurance that bin collection services can return again, without fear of further disruption.”

DUP MLA Brian Kingston, a former Belfast Lord Mayor, said the situation "simply isn't acceptable".

"There seems to be problems every year around Christmas when it comes to bin collections, but they seem to be worse this year," he said.

"There are large areas like Ardoyne and Glencairn, among others, which have been impacted and I've been hearing from various residents about this issue.

"I understand drivers are under pressure and having to work over bank holidays and so forth, but this situation should not be allowed to happen and must be rectified urgently and not be repeated.

"Bags of rubbish have been dumped in alleyways, which creates a health hazard. It's a recipe for disaster. I know from my DUP colleagues on the council that there has also been a lack of communication with them from council officers over these bin collections, which is entirely unsatisfactory."

BCC said: “Due to a shortage of drivers there was an impact on some bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

"We recognise this is an inconvenience for residents and regret that our service delivery was impacted.

"We apologise to any residents affected. Work is ongoing to increase the pool of drivers to support the service.”

The news comes after council workers threatened strike action over pay and conditions last year.