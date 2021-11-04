Call for extra funding as online child sex abuse in Northern Ireland reaches all-time high

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) here has warned that government plans to regulate social media may not prevent online child abuse. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Child sexual abuse offences involving an online element have reached an all-time high in Northern Ireland following a steady increase for the past number of years.

They include sexual assault, rape or sexual communication with a child where any element of the offence was committed online.

Such offences have increased by over 80% in the last three years to reach 308 recorded by the PSNI in the last year alone.

However, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) here has warned that government plans to regulate social media may not prevent online child abuse.

Childline, the NSPCC's service for young people, was contacted by a 16-year-old girl from Northern Ireland who told counsellors she was just 11 years old when she met a 25-year-old man online.

She said: "We talked every day and a few days before I turned 12 he asked me to date him. I said yes. From then our conversations became sexual.

"It started with extremely disgusting jokes, but he also talked about molesting and raping me. I was 11 and didn’t understand. I eventually blocked him and no longer have any contact but this man shredded all of my confidence and I experience anxiety attacks and recurring dreams about him all these years later.”

A 17-year-old boy, also from Northern Ireland, told a Childline counsellor: “I sent nudes to a person who then threatened to send them to mutual friends. I am gay but my parents don’t know and I don’t want them finding out. I just want the guy to no longer have the images so I don’t need to dread people finding out. I don’t know what I can do.”

The NSPCC said they are calling on the Executive to fund and fully implement the Online Safety Strategy and Action Plan without delay, and work closely with the UK Government on the Online Harms Bill.

The bill particularly focuses on how to protect children and young people online from grooming, revenge porn, hate speech, images of child abuse and posts relating to suicide and eating disorders. It is now being scrutinised by a Joint Committee of MPs and Lords who are due to report their findings to Government in December.

The NSPCC said the draft bill needs to go much further to keep children safe and ensure it creates a practical response proportionate to the scale and nature of the problem.

Natalie Whelehan, who works for the charity in Northern Ireland, said robust measures are needed now to keep children truly safe.

She said: “The increase in these figures is truly shocking and shows the need for urgent action to protect children.

“The Government must put child protection front and centre of its response to tackling online abuse by funding and fully implementing the Online Safety Strategy and Action plan in Northern Ireland and working closely with the UK Government to ensure the Online Safety Bill is sufficiently robust enough to prevent children suffering online abuse.”

The charity is also encouraging those worried that nude pictures and videos may end up online to report the material via the charity’s ‘Report remove’ function on their Childline website.

A Department of Health spokesperson said it has secured funding to take forward the first year of its online safety strategy.

“Some of the funding was to be allocated to the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland to appoint a regional co-ordinator and to schools to facilitate self-assessments. Unfortunately, as a result of Covid-related and other pressures, it has not been possible to progress the plan as intended. The funding will be made available to 2022/23.”