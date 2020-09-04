Call for government to do more for veterans at funeral of former soldier Brett Savage

The funeral of Brett Savage, the 32 year old former Royal Irish Regiment soldier who took his own life

Former soldiers who formed a guard of honour at the funeral of Brett Savage.

The parents of Brett Savage, Noel and Dolores, break down over their son's coffin during his funeral in Newtownards.

The funeral of a former soldier has heard a call for the Army and the government to do more to help veterans as they return to civilian life.

Speaking at the service for 32-year-old Brett Savage, Pastor Ken McAlees urged the authorities to do their duty on behalf of former soldiers who had done their duty for their country.

The body of Mr Savage, who had previously served in Afghanistan, was found at his home in Newtownards last weekend.

He had been well known in the town for his work with local veterans charity Beyond the Battlefield.

“PTSD did not define Brett Savage,” Pastor McAlees told mourners. “He was that person who would go the extra mile. You could trust he would stand by your side no matter what.

“We, as men, don’t want to ask for help. We don’t want to be seen to be weak, but it takes a strong man to prove he needs help. Groups like Beyond the Battlefield are there for you.

“I hope and I pray that someone in authority in the Army, in our government, will help organisations like Beyond the Battlefield.

“There are many young men and women who gave their all for their country. I believe it is our country’s duty to give their all for them.

“We pray people will learn from this, that someone, somewhere, will take notice of what is going on with our brave young men and women.”

Speaking to the BBC before the funeral, Brett’s parents, Noel and Dolores Savage, accused the army of “doing nothing” to help their son.

“We are totally and utterly heartbroken,” said Mrs Savage.

“He was my world. He would’ve done anything for anyone, he was so kind.”

Brett Savage was 32 and served in Afghanistan.

But Brett had struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he left the Army.

“The doctor said that he could be walking down the street and it could be a noise or a smell and it would set him off,” said his heartbroken mother.

“He just couldn’t control it.

“When they go back from tours like that, they should have someone who can help them deal with all the emotions, with what they’ve seen and been through. There’s nothing, they’re just left.

“I feel very sad for all the ones who are going through all of this and I hope that if what happened to Brett is made public it’ll maybe help somebody else and maybe the Army will step back and think of what to do when they’re in these situations.

“When they’re in the Army, they have their meals at certain times, do things at set times, and once they’re out they don’t have that.

“They can’t cope with all the anger and emotions and what they’ve been through so they really do need some counselling and help. There is no help.”

His family said Veterans’ charity Beyond The Battlefield had been a huge support.

“All the Army do is count Brett like a number,” his father Noel said.

“When he came back [from war] with the problems, I wouldn’t let him go back and all they wanted to do was get him back so he ended up going AWOL.”

“On bad days he would “lock himself away and watch Star Wars from start to finish or some movies”.

“That’s how he got through those couple of bad days and then he would bounce in to us, asking his mum what there was to eat.

“The demons had gone then, until the next time. Unfortunately they kept coming back.

“He just couldn’t fathom his demons that he carried, and he carried them big time. Unfortunately they got him in the end.

“We thought he was OK. He did say he would never do what he did.”

The Ministry of Defence said it would be inappropriate to comment further until the coroner had concluded their investigation.

Dearly loved son of Noel and Delores, devoted brother of Holly and uncle of Olivia, and a cherished grandson, Mr Savage was buried in Movilla Cemetery following a short service at S Clarke & Sons Funeral Church, Newtownards.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline 0808 808 8000