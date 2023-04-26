Call for investigation into ‘unreliable’ phone signal around Belfast City Hall area

A local councillor has written to Ofcom to request an audit

An independent audit should be carried out into the standard of mobile phone signal in Belfast city centre, a local councillor has said.

Botanic SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said ‘unreliable’ mobile phone signal was an issue across all networks in the area around City Hall. “People are regularly getting in contact with me about their really poor mobile phone signal in Belfast city centre,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It is an issue across a number of networks, with both voice calls and data affected.

“It seems to be really difficult to maintain a constant connection, and with more and more people returning to the city centre to work or enjoy shopping or hospitality, we really need the mobile phone networks to be reliable and support people keeping in touch.

“I know that I’ve been on casework calls with constituents in City Hall, for example, and the calls have dropped out when people are talking through sensitive or detailed issues which you really don’t want being interrupted.

“The experience of many is that the quality of connection for phonecalls or the internet is shocking, with conversations and web activity constantly being interrupted.

“Walk past any office building in the city centre and you’re likely to see workers right up at the windows trying to pick up a signal.”

The four main networks — EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three — were unable to identify a specific issue when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

A Vodafone spokesperson said they were aware of an issue affecting areas in east Belfast.

“We are currently working on an issue at one of our masts in east Belfast and we’d like to say sorry to any of our customers experiencing problems with their service in that area at the moment,” they said.

Cllr McKeown said he had written to UK communications regulator Ofcom to ask for an investigation into mobile signal in the area.

“I have written to Ofcom to ask them to investigate this,” he said.

“Information on the quality of signal appears to be something which is self-reported by networks, so I want to know what kind of independent audit takes place to check just how good service actually is.”

A spokesperson for Ofcom said they were unable to comment on specific requests, but a spokesperson said they “haven’t been made aware of any specific problems presently” in the area.