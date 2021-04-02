Call for leadership after loyalist anger sparks violent disorder in Derry's Waterside

Community leaders have been urged to step in after violence and disorder continued in the Waterside area of Londonderry for a fourth consecutive night.

Police were pelted with petrol bombs and masonry during disturbances in the area on Thursday night.

Shortly after 9pm a large group of youths gathered in the Rossdowney Road/Lincoln Court area where they placed pallets on the road and set them alight. During the disorder a digger parked in the area was also set alight.

When police and the fire service responded they came under sustained attack.

Anti-PSNI graffiti has appeared in the area in recent days following the PPS decision not to prosecute any Sinn Fein representatives over their attendance at the funeral of IRA man and senior party figure Bobby Storey.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said there was anger among the loyalist community towards police, but that was no excuse for the scenes witnessed in the area this week.

Mr Middleton lives in the area and was at the scene of the disturbances on Thursday.

"The attacks on police were deeply wrong, we can't see a repeat of that over the Easter weekend. It caused a huge amount of disruption and fear to the local community," he said.

"I know there is a lot of frustration within the loyalist community, at how the PSNI has handled events over the past number of years. That frustration has borne out into this violence.

"Whatever reason people may have there is no excuse for causing violence or petrol bombing the police."

Mr Middleton said the DUP were engaging with community representatives and the PSNI.

"I would be urging everyone to use their influence, to stay calm and keep away from that kind of violence," he said.

"The last thing we want to see is young people getting criminal records, last night was very dangerous, somebody could have been seriously injured."

DUP’s Gary Middleton

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson called for an end to the ongoing disturbances and violence.

“Reports of main roads being blocked, petrol bombs being thrown and an attempt to enter a nearby nationalist estate with iron bars are deeply concerning," the Foyle MLA said.

“There is no place for this type of activity and residents in nearby estates should not have to live in fear as a result.

“I would urge community and political leaders and the PSNI to step up and show leadership to put an end to this activity now."

PSNI Derry City & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said the scenes of anti-social and criminal behavior were "extremely disappointing".

"These reckless attacks are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace," he said. "I will again stress young people engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking, not only their own safety, but they also face the possibility of a criminal conviction which can have life changing consequences."

Chief Superintendent Jones also called for community leaders to intervene to stop the disorder. “We are appreciative of the efforts of those in helping to de-escalate the disorder this week," he said. "Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to parents and guardians, and all those who have influence, to help bring an end to the wanton destruction that we have seen in the Waterside this week. There is absolutely no justification for it and it has to stop."Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 101, and quote reference 2120 of 01/04/21. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.