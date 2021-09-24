Call for new expert investigation into murder of Sunday World journalist Martin O’Hagan

Ahead of the anniversary of the murder of Sunday World journalist Martin O'Hagan, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for an expert panel to investigate the killing.

The reporter was murdered by the loyalist terrorist LVF group on September 28, 2001 while he was returning to his Lurgan home with his wife Marie.

He was 51 at the time of his death. No one has been convicted of his murder 20 years later.

The NUJ has previously called for an independent investigation into the journalist’s murder.

Mr O’Hagan was the first journalist killed by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland since the Troubles began in the 1960s.

The NUJ said the British Government should establish a panel of international experts, both to investigate the murder and the subsequent failure to secure a conviction.

They said the “failure” of the authorities to “properly” investigate the murder is a “stain on the history of policing” in Northern Ireland.

The NUJ said they plan to write to both the UK and Irish governments about the matter.

They paid tribute to Martin as a “a fearless journalist but a dedicated husband, father, brother, a trade union activist” and added that he was a “man of courage and integrity”.

“The passage of time does not obliterate the need for an independent investigation drawn from outside the UK to investigate the murder and the subsequent police failings,” said the NUJ’s Michelle Stanistreet.

“Martin was killed because he, as a dogged, determined investigative journalist, knew too much. The widespread belief that those who murdered Martin were informers, or linked to informers and thus protected, is sadly not a far-fetched theory.

“We have long called for an international investigation and we, as Martin’s union, renew that call on the 20th anniversary of his killing.

“The suspicion of collusion in a murder of this type undermines confidence and needs to be addressed. A free media is the cornerstone of democracy and it is simply not acceptable that Martin O’Hagan’s should be filed as ‘unsolved’.”

“We will be writing to the British Prime Minister and to An Taoiseach seeking the full support of both the British and Irish governments for a comprehensive investigation.

“Martin would be horrified by the recent threats to journalists across Northern Ireland. The use of social media to undermine journalists is a disturbing trend but Martin would be unsurprised by the cowardice of keyboard warriors, having challenged so many who operated in the shadows during his career.”

They added: “We can best serve his memory by continuing to challenge the bullies, to ask the difficult questions and to hold those in power to account. Martin was also a solid trade unionist and we also honour him by defending the rights of workers.”

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Stephen Wright from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) said the investigation into the killing remains open.

“Currently, the investigation sits within the caseload of LIB for future review, in accordance with our Case Sequencing Model. Unfortunately, due to the nature and volume of LIB caseloads we are unable to say when this review will start,” he added.

“Approaching the 20th anniversary of Martin’s murder, I am appealing to anyone who has information about who carried out this heinous act to do the right thing and tell us what they know.

“We are committed to bringing to justice those responsible for Martin’s murder and will investigate any new information that is brought to us and, where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, we will follow them.”

“Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, information can be given to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”