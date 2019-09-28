Call for new inquiry into LVF murder of journalist Martin O'Hagan

The National Union of Journalists has renewed its call for an independent investigation into the murder of Sunday World reporter Martin O'Hagan

The National Union of Journalists has renewed its call for an independent investigation into the murder of Sunday World reporter Martin O'Hagan.

The journalist was murdered by the loyalist terrorist LVF on September 28, 2001 while returning to his Lurgan home with his wife Marie.

He was 51 at the time of his death. No one has been convicted of his murder.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the murder, NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet and Seamus Dooley, the NUJ's assistant general secretary, called for the appointment of an external investigator to carry out an independent inquiry into the murder - and the subsequent failure of the police to secure a conviction.

"The NUJ remains gravely concerned at the failure to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Martin O'Hagan," they said in a statement.

The NUJ leaders called on the UK and Irish Governments to "show leadership".