Call for PSNI to release details on probe into Storey funeral row

Almost two months on from the funeral of veteran IRA man Bobby Storey, the PSNI has yet to release any details on its investigation into alleged breaches of social distancing.

An external senior police officer was appointed to oversee the investigation after claims that Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Finance Minister Conor Murphy went against public health advice at the event in west Belfast on June 30.

Sinn Fein has also been accused of double standards in recent days, after TD David Cullinane said any ministers breaking public health guidelines should resign.

The Republic's Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Senator Jerry Buttimer resigned after attending a golf dinner attended by more than 80 people in Galway last week. Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has since said it is unfair to compare a funeral to "a golfing shindig".

The PSNI has been asked if anyone has been interviewed over the Storey funeral, but said further details would not be released until the probe was complete.

Bobby Storey

It said: "Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster of Cumbria Constabulary has been appointed to oversee and direct the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation of the potential breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Regulations) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020 at the funeral.

"This investigation will also review the events leading up to the date of the funeral.

"The Police Ombudsman is also considering a complaint from a member of the public regarding the police actions leading up to the funeral.

"Until a conclusion is reached on both matters, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan show yesterday, TUV leader Jim Allister called on the PSNI to release more details about the probe.

"If ever there was a case where the PSNI should be giving out basic information as a confidence building measure it is this case, because there is the suspicion amongst many of us that Sinn Fein get a by ball so often," he said.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie MLA told the Belfast Telegraph the PSNI should be allowed time to complete their investigation.

"We shouldn't try to push blame about what happened on that day on to the police," he said.

"This has to be squarely an issue around Sinn Fein's credibility and integrity, and their absolute flouting of the guidelines that they themselves said for people to follow.

"The police have a difficult job to do and should be given time and space to do it. If they have information they can release then they should do it so there is transparency.

"If in their duties they feel it's not appropriate to release information then we need to leave them alone to conduct the investigation."

He added that Ms McDonald's comments that Mr Storey's funeral and the golfing event in Galway were not comparable was "absolutely laughable and embarrassing".

"The reality is that her members broke the guidelines and the rules and isn't calling on them to resign.

"Even one of her councillors (Co Monaghan councillor Cathy Bennett) took themselves to Lanzarote on a holiday when people told them not to travel.

"It's absolutely shameful and embarrassing on their behalf… Why people can look at them, even if you're a Sinn Fein supporter, and not say that this is utterly shambolic is beyond me."